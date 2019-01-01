ISL 2018-19: Cesar Ferrando - We lack quality in attack

The Jamshedpur boss wants to take it one game at a time and hopes to sweep all three points against Chennaiyin FC ...

Jamshedpur FC’s chances of making the playoffs of the Indian Super League are slim and dependent on the results of games that involve other teams. But coach Cesar Ferrando has set his eyes on the three points his team can achieve against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

“We need to win tomorrow. But I know it will be a tough game against a good team. They signed a couple of good players in the past month. But we need to win and then at the end of the season we can look back at the problems in the team, but at this moment I’m only thinking about winning tomorrow’s (Saturday) game”, he said.

“This moment is not the best for us (with the injuries and suspensions). But I don’t want to give any excuses. I have the rest of the team for selection. I’m sure that the players will play to win the match. We have had a lot of injuries this season, but tomorrow we must try to win the match. The only idea in our heads is to win.

“When you analyse a match, you can think something different from me. I think we have low quality in our attack. Other teams have (Ferran) Corominas, (Bartholomew) Ogbeche and we have Sergio Cidoncha, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Chaudhary. We play as a team and create chances, but we are lacking in the final third.”

Sumeet Passi, Robin Gurung and Raju Gaikwad will miss the game due to injuries.