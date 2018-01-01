ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos' Josep Gombau - Good to finish the year with a win

The Spaniard was ecstatic after recording his first-ever victory for the capital-based side...

Delhi Dynamos finally managed to register their first victory of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

After beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at the Marina Arena, Dynamos' head coach Josep Gombau was filled with positivity, ending the calendar year on a high.

"I think for us it is very important - the first win. To go to the break with this feeling will be good. We have deserved to win a lot of games earlier. In terms of football, we have done well. Today’s win will give players the confidence going into the break. It will bring them some smile which is very good. It is good to finish this year with a win," he said.

Two of Delhi Dynamos' goalscorers on the night were young Indian talent - Nandhakumar Sekar and Daniel Lalhlimpuia. The former Western Sydney Wanderers coach spoke highly of them and other talents at his disposal.

"I think the youngsters have developed a lot. Daniel and Nandhakumar came into us from the India U23 team. They started training a bit late but this was just two months ago They have confidence now and I’m so happy with them.

"The most important thing is to develop the young players. When I came I knew the players were young and they need time. Sajid (Dhot) is U23 . We had Vinit (Rai), (Lallianzuala) Chhangte, Daniel, Nandha. All are below 23. They need experience and time. The goal of our club will be to develop these players to make them stronger and become a competitive team in the future."



With seven points from 12 games, the door seems virtually shut for Dynamos' to make it into the playoffs. Focus has shifted to the Super Cup in March, Gombau reiterated.



He revealed, "We have the Super Cup and that is a trophy we can compete for. We have three more months to develop the team for that tournament. We know from the very beginning that this is a long-term project."