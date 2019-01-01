ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru boss Carles Cuadrat credits players for performance against Goa

Bengaluru boss Carles Cuadrat was happy to keep a clean sheet against a team like FC Goa…

Bengaluru FC reclaimed top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season by defeating FC Goa 3-0 on Thursday at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat credited his boys for churning out a brilliant result against the mighty Goans. He said, “It is not my job, the boys did it. They worked a lot. I only asked them to play together. The boys made the magic happen. It is a crazy game.

“The team was under stress over the last week due to the results, we are a team of winners, we have lost very few games in the last two seasons.”

Sunil Chhetri was rested as Bengaluru had already sealed qualification the playoffs.“We had to preserve Sunil Chhetri because we don't want him to get injured, he had a little pain in the muscle. The players want to play because they have been losing games but they understand. Maybe the red card was the turning point. Maybe it made them feel the need to fight for a point and got three points.

“I love that kind of problems (about Chhetri will fit back in). All players have been giving a lot. With one player down, it was important to keep the ball and they were doing it. We're happy with Luisma as well. He arrives later, he is strong physically. That kind of game was not a good game for Chencho but Luisma can keep the ball and he can wait for the possession. Things were working with that kind of midfield.”

On FC Goa’s performance, Cuadrat opined, “They came here with a plan, they did not rotate. They were working for three points, they created a lot of chances. They were controlling and then one thing changed everything. When you have 45 minutes in front of you with an extra man, you know you are going to be dominating the game. We went for the easy plan, we have players like Miku, he can cover the ball and we have the speed of Udanta.

“We got a clean sheet after a long time. Most importantly we kept a clean sheet against a team which created a lot of chances against us. I was winning 3-0 but I didn't feel that we were winning this tie, that's how good Goa were. So I am really proud of my boys. “

Carles admitted that the team missed the presence of Australian defensive midfielder Erik Paartalu at the heart of midfield. “We missed Erik Paartalu a lot. He is very important to the team. He has been playing in all the games. This is the only game he did not play. He is a big guy in the middle who helps us a lot to get the ball back,” said the Bengaluru boss.