Ishak Belfodil hits eight goal of the season in Hoffenheim's win

The Algeria forward now has three goals in his last two league outings to help Julian Nagelsmann's side to seventh in the log

Ishak Belfodil was on target as Hoffenheim secured a 3-0 victory over Hannover in Saturday's German Bundesliga encounter at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Fresh off hitting a brace to help his side clinch a memorable 3-3 comeback draw against high-flying Borussia Dortmund, the forward was on hand to double the hosts’ lead.

Joelinton gave them the lead four minutes after kick off before Belfodil scored his seventh Bundesliga goal of the season 10 minutes later.

Kerim Demirbay, who assisted the 27-year-old’s first-half effort, laid the game to rest, scoring the third in the 80th minute.

Belfodil, on his 16th league outing, was hauled off with five minutes left and will hope to continue his imperious form when his seventh-placed side face RB Leipzig on February 25.