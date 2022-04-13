Isco denies being Real Madrid 'mole' after reports line-up was leaked before Champions League quarter-final

Isco has hit back at a fan's suggestion he has been leaking Real Madrid's starting XI to the media.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been releasing his starting XI two hours ahead of recent matches, earlier than the usual confirmation.

It has been reported Ancelotti's reason for doing so is because he is aware of a "mole" in the Madrid dressing room who has been providing a Spanish radio station with the team news.

What has been said?

One Madrid supporter said on Twitter that Isco is the man who has been leaking the information, but the midfielder hit back.

Isco no es, ya que no estoy convocado y no he asistido a la charla técnica, a mandar hate a otro lado! TRISTES😂 — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) April 12, 2022

"Isco is not, since I am not summoned and I have not attended the team talk," he wrote in response. "Send hate elsewhere! SAD".

What does the future hold for Isco?

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Madrid in recent seasons. This year he has made just 14 appearances in all competitions, starting only three.

His contract at the Santiago Bernabeu will expire at the end of the season and the club are not going to offer him an extension.

Along with Gareth Bale and Marcelo, he will be free to leave this summer and he has been linked with a move to fierce rivals Barcelona, while Fiorentina and West Ham are also reported to be interested.

