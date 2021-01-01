Isaac Atanga: MLS side Cincinnati acquire Ghanaian attacker from Nordsjaelland

The 20-year-old has settled for a new home after two years in Denmark

Ghanaian winger Isaac Atanga has sealed a transfer to Major League Soccer side Cincinnati FC, the club has announced.

The 20-year-old joins the United States outfit to continue his development, leaving Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland.

"Isaac Atanga sold to FC Cincinnati. FC Nordsjaellands' Isaac Atanga has moved to the American MLS league with immediate effect," Nordsjaelland announced.

"20-year-old Isaac Atanga joined FCN from the Right to Dream Academy in his native Ghana 2.5 years ago."

In the recently-ended Danish Superliga, Atanga made 19 appearances for Nordsjaelland, starting in 10 of the matches and scoring four times.

It was his third campaign at the club since joining The Wild Tigers from Ghanaian feeder side Right to Dream Academy in 2019.

"I am very grateful to FC Nordsjaelland and everyone in and around the club for having helped me since the first day I came to Denmark," Atanga told his former club's official website.

"Right from my teammates, my coaches, the staff and not least the fans, I perceive the club as family and it hurts to leave his family but I am taking a step further towards my dream now and I hope everyone can understand and treat me.

"I feel it's a big step for me and my career to go to the US and MLS, which I have heard very well from other Ghanaians and former students of Right to Dream, who are already playing over there now.

"Right to Dream should also have a big thank you for everything they have done for me. My change means a goodbye to FCN and Denmark, but I also hope one day that it can be a reunion."

In all, the forward played in 58 official matches for FCN during his time with the club.

"Isaac's development with us has been fantastic. It was not clear to see that he would become a Super League player in FCN just over two years ago,” Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pedersen said.

"Before joining our U19 team, we were certainly not sure Isaac would reach all the way, but his ability to self-train, listen and get better is impressive.”

Atanga is yet to be capped by Ghana at any level.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, open their 2021 MLS campaign with an away clash with Nashville on April 18.