Is the World Cup dream fading? Neymar faces the longest suspension of his career

All eyes in Brazil and around the world are on star player Neymar da Silva, after he once again found himself at the centre of a new storm that could threaten the remainder of his international career, following his angry remarks against referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio after his team Santos’s match against Remo in the Brazilian league, which ended in a 2–0 victory for Santos (2-0).

Despite the victory, Neymar was not in a celebratory mood, having picked up his third yellow card in four matches, which will rule him out of the upcoming clash with Flamengo.

After the match, he made scathing remarks against the referee, saying: “It’s always the same… It’s unfair. I was fouled from behind and nothing was given. I just went to protest, so I said to him: ‘Are you mad?’ But he completely ignored me. I think he woke up in a bad mood today and came to the match in that state.”

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Neymar’s comments, captured on camera whilst he was laughing as he made them, sparked widespread controversy in sporting circles and prompted the Brazilian Football Confederation’s Disciplinary Committee to consider imposing a ban of up to 12 matches, particularly as the player has previously been involved in similar incidents during his career.

The federation is basing its stance on a recent precedent, when Red Bull Bragantino defender Gustavo Marques was suspended for 12 matches due to comments deemed discriminatory against female referees.

Observers believe that Neymar could face a similar fate, particularly as his language towards referee Sampaio was described as “insulting and unsportsmanlike”.

Neymar, aged 34, is at a delicate stage in his career, as he attempts to regain his form after three years of recurring injuries and a dip in performance.

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Despite his promising start to the season with Santos, having scored three goals and provided three assists in six matches, his recent behaviour could complicate his return to the Brazil squad.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has been in charge of the national team since the start of the year, left Neymar out of the most recent international fixtures ahead of the announcement of the preliminary squads for the 2026 World Cup, preferring to rely on a new generation of players.

When asked about the possibility of calling him up, he replied clearly: “We need to talk about those who were here, who played and excelled. If Neymar manages to arrive at the World Cup 100% fit, he’ll have a place, but for now I’m happy with the current squad.”

Neymar’s absence from the national team since October 2023, and the growing controversy surrounding his behaviour on and off the pitch, are putting his international future in the balance. Whilst he still dreams of participating in the upcoming World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, any lengthy suspension could dash those hopes for good.

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