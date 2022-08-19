'He's irritating' - USMNT star Adams winding up new Leeds team-mate Bamford in a good way

Adams has helped Leeds accumulate four points from their opening two games this season

Patrick Bamford has revealed that his new Leeds teammate Tyler Adams is 'irritating' to play against in training. The USMNT midfielder signed from RB Leipzig in the summer for £20 million (€23.5m/$24m) and has been tasked with replacing Kalvin Philips in the heart of midfield.

The American can play in a number of positions, including full-back or on either wing, but prefers to be deployed as a central midfielder. Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has targeted this area of the pitch after losing his talisman Phillips, bringing in Adams, Marc Roca from Bayern Munich and Darko Gyabi from Manchester City's Under-21 set up.

Bamford hails 'irritating' USMNT star Adams

Speaking on The Official Leeds Utd Podcast, Bamford said: "Ty [Adams] as well has come in and it’s difficult to fill Kalvin’s role, how good Kal was, but the way Ty wins the ball back as well – he’s doing a good job so far!

“He and Marc [Roca] in midfield compliment each other nicely. Ty is irritating! He just appears out of nowhere and he’s full throttle."

Bamford revealed that Adams particularly impressed him in one training session, saying: "There was one time a few weeks ago, and I’d just taken the ball down – I think it had gone over Rasmus [Kristensen's] head and I was just about to shoot – and Ty had no business being there and he slid from 10 metres away!

“He is full throttle, but they’re good lads.”

How has Adams started the Premier League season?

Adams has featured in each of Leeds' opening Premier League games, playing the entire 90 minutes in both games.

The Yorkshire side defeated Wolves 2-1 on the opening weekend, with Adams picking up a yellow card and they were held to a 2-2 draw against Southampton the following weekend.