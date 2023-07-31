Ireland Women vs Nigeria Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Ireland and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland and Nigeria will face off in their final Group B match at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday. Nigeria will book their spot in the knockout stages if they avoid a defeat, while Ireland has already been eliminated.

Nigeria were held by Canada in their group opener but managed to pick up their only win so far against co-hosts Australia. Ireland, on the other hand, lost their games against Canada and Australia. Katie McCabe has been the only Irish footballer to get on the scoresheet so far.

It could be a good opportunity for Ireland to get a win under their belts and make their exit on a positive note. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ireland vs Nigeria kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Suncorp Stadium

The game between Ireland and Nigeria will be played at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ireland vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

The Ireland vs Nigeria fixture will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Although Marissa Sheva was not part of the starting lineup on Wednesday, there is a possibility that she might be included in the team for Ireland's last group stage match.

Heather Payne, who missed the defeat to Canada due to an injury issue after withdrawing from the warm-up, may not be available for Vera Pauw's team.

Ireland predicted XI: Brosnan; Fahey, Lo. Quinn, Connolly; O'Gorman, O'Sullivan, Littlejohn, McCabe; Sheva, Carusa, Farrelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Moloney, Walsh Defenders: O'Riordan, Mustaki, Lo. Quinn, Fahey, Caldwell, O'Gorman, Payne Midfielders: Connolly, Littlejohn, O'Sullivan, McCabe, Agg, Lu. Quinn, Farrelly, Grant Forwards: Barrett, Carusa, Larkin, Sheva

Nigeria team news

Oshoala was a surprise omission by Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum from Thursday's starting lineup, but after coming off the bench to score Nigeria's third goal, the Barcelona forward is expected to return to the side for the final group game.

Deborah Abiodun is in contention to start after serving a one-match suspension for the red card that she received against Canada.

Nigeria predicted XI: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Abiodun; Ajibade, Payne, Oshoala; Onumonu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oluehi, Nnadozie, Balogun Defenders: Plumptre, Ohale, Ogbonna, Ebi, Demehin, Imuran Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming, Awujo, Smith Forwards: Rose, Huitema, Viens, Sinclair, Prince, Leon, Lacasse, Ajibade

Head-to-Head Record

This is going to be the first meeting between Ireland and Nigeria on an international stage. Nigeria will be confident of registering a win in their first-ever face-off against Ireland.

