Ireland vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Republic of Ireland are in desperate need of three points against the Netherlands as the two teams gear up to collide in Dublin on Sunday. Following their 2-0 defeat to France on Thursday night, the Boys in Green have taken just three points from their opening four matches and their Euro 2024 qualification hopes look increasingly slim.

The Dutch, meanwhile, are coming into this game against Ireland on the back of a resounding 3-0 victory over Greece and they have recovered from a disappointing start to the campaign, which saw them lost 4-0 to France.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ireland vs Netherlands kick-off time

Date: Sep 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Ireland will play host to the Netherlands in Dublin on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm BST (2:45 pm ET).

Lansdowne Road, also known as the Dublin Arena or Aviva Stadium, is the venue for the game.

How to watch Ireland vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1 is showing the game live on TV in the UK and it can be streamed live online using the Viaplay app.

In the United States, Ireland versus the Netherlands can be watched live on Fubo or Vix.

Viewers in Ireland can tune in to RTE 2 to watch the game on TV or stream it using the RTE Player.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Stephen Kenny is boosted by the return of Matt Doherty, who missed the defeat against France through suspension. The Wolves wing-back will be in contention to start, either on the right or left side of the five-man defence.

Enda Stevens is a doubt for the game after picking up an injury in Paris, meaning James McClean or Doherty will come into the team. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson had to withdraw from the initial squad with a knee problem, so Adam Idah should continue in attack in his stead, particularly after Will Keane and Aaron Connolly suffered knocks against France.

Predicted Ireland XI: Bazunu; Collins, Duffy, Egan; McClean, Doherty; Cullen, Molumby, Browne; Ogbene, Idah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Kelleher, Travers Defenders: Duffy, Egan, McClean, Collins, O'Shea, Lenihan, Omobamidele, Stevens, Manning Midfielders: Hendrick, Browne, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McGrath, Smallbone Forwards: Idah, Connolly, Keane, Ebosele, Ogbene

Netherlands team news

Memphis Depay and Sven Botman are notable absentees for the Netherlands, while Ryan Gravenberch was not called up to the senior panel. Nevertheless, the Dutch possess plenty of depth and alternative options in their positions.

Mark Flekken should continue in goal, while Virgil van Dijk will captain the team. Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet last time out against Greece so the attacking pair are expected to start, with Xavi Simons in support.

Predicted Netherlands XI: Flekken; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Simons, Gakpo, Weghorst.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Noppert Defenders: Geertruida, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Hartman, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen, Van de Ven Midfielders: Simons, Berghuis, Reijnders, De Roon, Veerman, Wieffer, Koopmeiners, De Jong Forwards: Gakpo, Weghorst, Lang, Malen

Head-to-Head Record

While there is plenty of space between Ireland and the Netherlands in the FIFA world ranking right now, they are relatively close when it comes to a head-to-head record. In 20 meetings, the Oranje have won nine times, while Ireland have won seven. There have been four draws.

This game is the first competitive game between the sides since 2001, when a Jason McAteer goal was the difference and ensured that the Netherlands would not qualify for the 2002 World Cup.

You can see the last five results below.

Date Match Competition May 27, 2016 Ireland 1-1 Netherlands Friendly Aug 16, 2006 Ireland 0-4 Netherlands Friendly Jun 5, 2004 Netherlands 0-1 Ireland Friendly Sep 1, 2001 Ireland 1-0 Netherlands World Cup qualifying Sep 2, 2000 Netherlands 2-2 Ireland World Cup qualifying

