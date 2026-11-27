Team News & Squad Latest

Ipswich boss Gary O'Neil is without Jack Taylor and Leif Davis, who are both injured. No suspensions are listed for the hosts.

Villa have three players on the injury list: Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri and Matty Cash. No suspensions are listed for Unai Emery's side either. Projected XIs are not yet available, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Portman Road

Ipswich Town host Aston Villa at Portman Road in the Premier League on Saturday, with both clubs in search of a first win in several weeks.

Gary O'Neil's side sit 16th in the table. They lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last time out and have not won in their last five league games.

Villa arrive in Suffolk in poor form of their own. Unai Emery's team lost 1-0 at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, when substitute Deniz Gul headed in the winner in the 79th minute.

That result ended Emery's run of avoiding back-to-back defeats in the Champions League league phase, and it deepened a goal drought. Villa have not scored since their 4-4 draw with Manchester United on November 8.

Ipswich will fancy their chances of testing a Villa side short on confidence. Their own defence has been leaky, though, with ten goals conceded in their last five matches.

Emery's team have injury concerns in defence and midfield, while Ipswich are missing two players. Here is how to watch the game and everything you need to know beforehand.

Form

Ipswich have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches, with no wins. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on November 21.

Before that came a 2-2 draw with Hull City and a 3-2 loss to Manchester City. Across the five games, the hosts have scored six goals and conceded ten.

Villa have drawn three and lost two of their last five, also without a win. They were beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, following a 0-0 draw with Sunderland.

The visitors drew 4-4 with Manchester United and lost 3-0 to Barcelona in that spell. They have scored five goals and conceded nine, and they have found the net in only two of the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides was a 1-1 draw at Villa Park in the Premier League on February 15, 2025. In the last five meetings, Villa have won two, Ipswich none and three have been drawn.

Villa have scored ten goals in those games and Ipswich five. The other results in the sample are a 2-2 draw at Portman Road in September 2024 and three Championship fixtures from 2018 and 2019.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town are 16th and Aston Villa are 12th.