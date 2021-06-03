Inzaghi appointed as Conte's successor at Inter as Serie A champions fill coaching void

The Nerazzurri have moved quickly to bring in a that has spent the last four years with domestic rivals Lazio

Simone Inzaghi has been appointed as Inter's new manager on a two-year contract.

The Serie A champions found themselves in the market for a new coach after seeing Antonio Conte walk away on the back of a memorable title triumph.

Various candidates to fill that void were mooted, but Inzaghi - who has spent the last four years with Lazio - is the man to step into the dugout at San Siro.

What has been said?

Inter have said in a statement on the club's official website: "FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the club, as our new first team coach: the Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri."

Why have Inter gone for Inzaghi?

Experience of Serie A has been favoured by Inter, as they seek to keep themselves on the loftiest of domestic perches.

Inzaghi impressed while working on a limited budget at Lazio, with three trophies secured during his tenure.

He was only hired on a permanent basis after Marcelo Bielsea walked away from Rome without taking in a single training session.

Inzaghi returned Lazio to the Champions League group stages for the first time in 13 years, while also leading them into the last-16 of the competition for the first time since he was leading the line in 2001.

The bigger picture

Inzaghi inherits a star-studded side in Milan, but question marks are hanging over a number of key men.

Romelu Lukaku has moved to rule out a summer switch elsewhere, but the former Manchester United and Everton striker is seeing a return to England speculated on.

Lautaro Martinez is yet to commit to a new contract, amid talk of interest from Real Madrid, while Achraf Hakimi is attracting admiring glances from leading sides across Europe.

Sales may be required in order to balance the books at San Siro, with Inzaghi set to see his hands tied when it comes to bolstering a squad that has brought a 10-year wait for title glory to a close.

