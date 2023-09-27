Inter vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Sassuolo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A lop-sided clash seems to be on the cards on Wednesday night as Inter Milan welcome Sassuolo to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, hoping to extend their perfect start to the Serie A season.

Simone Inzaghi’s side may have struggled to be quite as dominant in their Champions League opener against Real Sociedad the other night, only able to earn a point in a 1-1 draw, but the Nerazzurri are looking unstoppable in Serie A.

Indeed, the hosts are the only team in Serie A with a 100% record this season, having kicked off their campaign with five successive wins, while goalkeeper Yann Sommer has conceded just one goal to help Inter achieve the best defensive record in the division. It goes without saying, they will be big favourites to come out on top against mid-table Sassuolo at the San Siro.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have found things tougher at the start of this season, with one win and three defeats from their opening four games, including a 4-2 thumping at the hands of newly-promoted Frosinone last weekend, where they surrendered a two-goal advantage.

However, head coach Alessio Dionisi will be pleased that his side showed character as they pulled off a uno reverse, thrashing Juventus at home with the same 4-2 scoreline last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Sassuolo kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A game between Inter and Sassuolo will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Inter vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Squad rotation may be key for Inter boss Simeone Inzaghi after a busy week of European and domestic football. Alessandro Bastoni is likely to be rested on Wednesday alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan, meaning summer signing Davide Frattesi may get even more playing time against his former club as he looks to establish himself as a regular start in midfield.

Marko Arnautovic has been sidelined for several weeks after picking up an injury on Sunday, so Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez continuing their deadly strike-partnership up front.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, de Vrij; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Frattesi, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Darmian, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries Midfielders: Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Calhanoglu, Fratessi, Augusto, Klassen Forwards: Martinez, Sanchez, Thuram, Arnautovic

Sassuolo team news

Sassuolo boss Alessio Dionisi hopes to welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Andrea Consigli to the matchday squad following a two-game absence, but Alessio Cragno remains on standby to deputise once again. Otherwise, Dionisi has no fresh injury concerns, with Agustin Alvarez could be Sassuolo's only absentee, and could deploy a full strength lineup here.

After finding the back of net against Juventus, former Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti already has four goals to his name this season, and will be keen to make a mark against his former club.

Sassuolo possible XI: Cragno; Toljan, Tressoldi, Erlić, Vina; Boloca, Henrique; Berardi, Thorsvedt, Laurienté; Pinamonti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cragno, Theiner, Pegolo Defenders: Toljan, Tressoldi, Erlić, Vina, Viti, Marco Ferrari Midfielders: Boloca, Henrique, Bajrami, Thorstvedt , Obiang, Racic Forwards: Pinamonti, Laurienté , Berardi, Defrel,

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/5/23 Inter Milan 4-2 Sassuolo Italy Serie A 29/12/22 Sassuolo 0 -1 Inter Milan Club Friendlies 8/10/22 Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan Italy Serie A 20/2/22 Inter Milan 0-2 Sassuolo Italy Serie A 2/10/21 Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan Italy Serie A

