How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After failing to win Scudetto last time out, Inter will look to get off to a flying start in Serie A when they take on last season's surprise package Monza on Saturday evening.

Inter will look to build on an inconsistent, but positive 2022-23 campaign that saw them finish third in the Italian top-flight, losing no fewer than 12 league games, but thrived in cup competitions; successfully defending the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana before marching on terrific run to the Champions League final, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City.

Champions League qualification should be the bare minimum this time out, but the hope is to compete for the Scudetto. And they have done plenty of business to cope with key departures, as well as bolster Simone Inzaghi's squad. However, they will kick off the new season at home against Monza, who showed last season they are no pushovers.

Following promotion from Serie B last year, Monza initially struggled with the rigours of top-flight football, but eventually exceeded all expectations last year, almost claiming a top-ten spot in the end thanks to superb work from manager Raffaele Palladino.

The visitors will be hoping that this Monza side can continue their incredible form from last season, and establish themselves in Serie A with a top-ten finish, or perhaps even clinching a lower-tier European qualification, this time around.

Inter vs Monza kick-off time

Date: Aug 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 BST Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A opening day clash between Inter Milan and Monza is scheduled for Saturday, August 18 2023, at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. It will kick off at 7.45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Inter vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be exclusively available to watch on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom (UK). Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official Serie A channel. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

There's been a lot of chop and change at Inter in the off-season. With Marco Arnautovic (loan), Davide Frattesi, Juan Cuadrado, Carlos Augusto (loan), and Marcus Thuram among the arrivals, Inter look to have bolstered their attack without having to selling last season's top-scorer Lautaro Martinez, who scored 21 Serie A goals last term.

On the flip side, they have lost some key players in Andre Onana, Marcelo Brozovic, Edin Dzeko, Milan Skriniar, and Robin Gosens, among others, to balance their books. They have also pulled out of the negotiations to bring back Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea after it was revealed that the Belgian striker was engaging in transfer talks with rivals Juventus.

That being said, head coach Simone Inzaghi will have to make do without his tried-and-trusted veteran centre-back Francesco Acerbi, who is yet to train with the squad as he's still struggling with a muscular issue. This should hand Stefan de Vrij the chance to reclaim his berth at the heart of the defence.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer, signed from Bayern Munich to replace Onana, is expected to make his Serie A debut here, while another summer signing Thuram could partner Martinez up top.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero Defenders: Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Dimarco, De Vrij, Augusto, Bisseck, Cuadrado, Stabile Midfielders: Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Frattesi, Asllani, Stankovic, Sensi Forwards: Thuram, Martinez, Arnautovic, Correa

Monza team news

Monza have already been ousted from the Coppa Italia by Serie B side Reggiana, but Raffaele Palladino will always have been looking to focus on the league this season.

The visitors have lost vital attacking piece in wing-back Carlos Augusto on loan to Inter of all clubs, while Stefano Sensi has returned to San Siro upon his loan expiry. However, the Biancorossi have also added some notable additions. The likes of Inter trio Valentino Carboni, Roberto Gagliardini and Danilo D’Ambrosio should be wise acquisitions.

D'Ambrosio should feature in the visitors' back three, particularly as Armando Izzo misses out through suspension. Gagliardini could start in the middle of the park. Raffaele Palladino’s preferred formation will predominantly feature a back three with a variation up-front.

After a strong pre-season, Dany Motta looks set to lead the line at the expense of Andrea Petagna, with Gianluca Caprari providing the offensive support.

Monza possible XI: Di Gregorio; D'Ambrosio, Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Colpani, Caprari; Mota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Sorrentino, Gori Defenders: D'Ambrosio, Mari, Caldirola, F. Carboni, A. Carboni, Pedro, Birindelli, Cittadini Midfielders: Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos, V. Carboni, Vignato, Machin, Bondo, Colpani Forwards: Mota, Caprari, Pentagna

Head-to-Head Record

Monza clinched four points from the Nerazzurri last term, and stunned Meazza into silence in this corresponding fixture in April, running out 1-0 victors.

Date Match Competition 15/4/23 Inter Milan 0-1 Monza Serie A 7/1/23 Monza 1-1 Inter Milan Serie A 13/11/20 Inter Milan 1-0 Monza Club Friendlies

