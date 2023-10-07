Inter vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter will take on Bologna up next in the Serie A at the San Siro on Saturday. Inter are tied on 18 points at the top of the table with AC Milan after seven rounds.
The Italian giants have gotten off to an impressive start this season and have lost just one out of their last nine matches. They will be feeling confident after notching their first Champions League group stage win of the season in the mid-week fixture against Benfica.
Meanwhile, Bologna have held on their eighth place in the standing, despite registering three back-to-back goalless draws towards the end of September. They ended that run with a 3-0 win over Empoli, a game in which Ricardo Orsolini grabbed a hat-trick.
Inter vs Bologna kick-off time
|Date:
|October 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm BST
|Venue:
|San Siro
Inter Milan will take on Bologna at the San Siro with kick-off scheduled at 2 pm BST for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Bologna team news
Thiago Motta is likely to keep his lineup largely unchanged after a strong performance against Empoli. Alexis Saelemaekers has returned to full fitness and might take up the left-wing role.
Unfortunately, Adama Soumaoro, Stefan Posch, and Jhon Lucumi are sidelined due to injuries.
Bologna Predicted XI: Skorupski; Corazza, Beukema, Calafiore, Kristiansen; Moro, Freuler, Orsolini, Ferguson, Ndoye; Zirkzee.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bagnolini, Skorupski, Ravaglia
|Defenders:
|Bonifazi, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri, Beukema, Calafiori
|Midfielders:
|Moro, Freuler, Karlsson, El Azzouzi, Ferguson, Aebischer, Saelemaekers, Fabbian, Urbański
|Forwards:
|Orsolini, Zirkzee, Ndoye, van Hooijdonk
Inter team news
Juan Cuadrado is still recovering from an injury, so Denzel Dumfries will take his place on the right flank.
Davide Frattesi and Stefano Sensi are unavailable in midfield. Simone Inzaghi will have a choice between starting Alessandro Bastoni or sticking with Francesco Acerbi in defence.
Inter Predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Pavard, de Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Dumfries, Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2023
|Bologna 1 - 0 Inter Milan
|Serie A
|November 2022
|Inter Milan 6 - 1 Bologna
|Serie A
|April 2022
|Bologna 2 - 1 Inter Milan
|Serie A
|September 2021
|Inter Milan 6 - 1 Bologna
|Serie A
|April 2021
|Bologna 0 - 1 Inter Milan
|Serie A