Inter vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Bologna up next in the Serie A at the San Siro on Saturday. Inter are tied on 18 points at the top of the table with AC Milan after seven rounds.

The Italian giants have gotten off to an impressive start this season and have lost just one out of their last nine matches. They will be feeling confident after notching their first Champions League group stage win of the season in the mid-week fixture against Benfica.

Meanwhile, Bologna have held on their eighth place in the standing, despite registering three back-to-back goalless draws towards the end of September. They ended that run with a 3-0 win over Empoli, a game in which Ricardo Orsolini grabbed a hat-trick.

Inter vs Bologna kick-off time

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: San Siro

How to watch Inter vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A fixture Inter vs Bologna will not be televised in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be available on the clubs' YouTube channels and the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Thiago Motta is likely to keep his lineup largely unchanged after a strong performance against Empoli. Alexis Saelemaekers has returned to full fitness and might take up the left-wing role.

Unfortunately, Adama Soumaoro, Stefan Posch, and Jhon Lucumi are sidelined due to injuries.

Bologna Predicted XI: Skorupski; Corazza, Beukema, Calafiore, Kristiansen; Moro, Freuler, Orsolini, Ferguson, Ndoye; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bagnolini, Skorupski, Ravaglia Defenders: Bonifazi, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri, Beukema, Calafiori Midfielders: Moro, Freuler, Karlsson, El Azzouzi, Ferguson, Aebischer, Saelemaekers, Fabbian, Urbański Forwards: Orsolini, Zirkzee, Ndoye, van Hooijdonk

Inter team news

Juan Cuadrado is still recovering from an injury, so Denzel Dumfries will take his place on the right flank.

Davide Frattesi and Stefano Sensi are unavailable in midfield. Simone Inzaghi will have a choice between starting Alessandro Bastoni or sticking with Francesco Acerbi in defence.

Inter Predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, de Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Dumfries, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Bologna 1 - 0 Inter Milan Serie A November 2022 Inter Milan 6 - 1 Bologna Serie A April 2022 Bologna 2 - 1 Inter Milan Serie A September 2021 Inter Milan 6 - 1 Bologna Serie A April 2021 Bologna 0 - 1 Inter Milan Serie A

