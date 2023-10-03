Inter vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Benfica in the second match the Champions League Group D at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Inter Milan have been beaten only once since their Champions League final defeat against Manchester City at the end of last season. They were held by Real Sociedad in their Group D opener but will be super confident of getting their first win in this season's Champions League against Benfica.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Benfica kick-off time

Date: October 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: San Siro

The game between Inter and Benfica will be played at the San Siro on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Inter vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Antonio Silva received a red card in the game against Salzburg in Inter's Group D opener and will be unavailable for the upcoming contest.

On the other hand, Schmidt's team doesn't have any major injury concerns, so fans can anticipate minimal changes to the lineup.

Benfica predicted XI: Trubin; Bah, Otamendi, Morato, Aursnes; Kokcu, Neves; Di Maria, Neres, Silva; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samuel S., André Gomes, Kokubo, Trubin Defenders: Bah, Juan Bernat, João Victor, Jurásek, Morato, Otamendi, Tomás A. Midfielders: Aursnes, Chiquinho, Florentino, J. Mário, João Neves, Kökcü, Neres, Tiago Gouveia Forwards: A. Cabral, Di María, Gonçalo Guedes, Musa, Rafa, Tengstedt

Inter team news

Simone Inzaghi is likely to have to cope with the absence of several key players due to injuries, including Davide Frattesi, Marko Arnautovic, Stefano Sensi, and Juan Cuadrado.

The team will once again be led by their star player, Lautaro Martinez, who has already scored nine goals in Serie A this season.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Darmian, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries Midfielders: Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Calhanoglu, Fratessi, Augusto, Klassen Forwards: Martinez, Sanchez, Thuram

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 20, 2023 Inter Milan 3 - 3 Benfica Champions League April 12, 2023 Benfica 0 - 2 Inter Milan Champions League March 25, 2004 Inter Milan 4 - 3 Benfica Europa League March 11, 2004 Benfica 0 - 0 Inter Milan Europa League

