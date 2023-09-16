Inter vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on AC Milan in a top-of-the-table Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday. Both teams have won all their three league games so far and fans can expect an evenly-matched contest between the two this weekend.

Inter have won their last four derbies against Milan without allowing a single goal and that is a record-breaking achievement for the club. They will be confident of making it five derby wins in a row.

AC Milan will also be confident of putting up a good challenge away from home. They beat Roma in their last outing, with Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao getting on the scoresheet.

Inter vs Milan kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm BST Venue: San Siro

How to watch Inter vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi is poised to maintain an unaltered starting lineup for this weekend's match, as the team enjoys a full squad. The only minor injury concerns are Francesco Acerbi and Juan Cuadrado, both of whom are likely to be available on the bench.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Darmian, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries Midfielders: Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Calhanoglu, Fratessi, Augusto, Klassen Forwards: Martinez, Sanchez, Thuram, Arnautovic

Milan team news

Milan boss Stefano Pioli, after a successful start to the 2023-24 campaign, is expected to field a familiar lineup. However, he will be without Fikayo Tomori who will serve a suspension due to his red card against Roma.

Pierre Kalulu is the only player in the squad who is sidelined with an injury.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Krunic, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Origi, Colombo, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan Champions League May 2023 AC Milan 0 - 2 Inter Milan Champions League February 2023 Inter Milan 1 - 0 AC Milan Serie A January 2023 AC Milan 0 - 3 Inter Milan Super Cup September 2022 AC Milan 3 - 2 Inter Milan Serie A

