Inter vs Sassuolo: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Sassuolo, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Inter will lock horns with Sassuolo in a Serie A fixture at the San Siro on Saturday.

After four wins in a row, the visitors have won only one of their last eight Serie A matches against Inter (D2 L5), winning 2-0 in February 2022. Meanwhile, the Nerazzuri have won their last four Serie A games, scoring an average of 14 goals in the process.

Romelu Lukaku has once again found his mojo since the start of April. In fact, no players have been involved in more Serie A goals than the Belgian (3 goals, 4 assists) and Lautaro Martínez (5 goals, 2 assists).

They are in the fourth spot in the Serie A standings and will be eager to further consolidate that spot with another win against 13th-placed Sassuolo after dispatching bitter rivals AC Milan 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Inter vs Sassuolo kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm BST Venue: San Siro, Milan

The match between Inter and Sassuolo has been scheduled for May 13 at San Siro in Milan. It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST.

How to watch Inter vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 3 and it is available to stream live online through the BT Sport app and website.

Team News & Squads

Inter News

Inter will continue to miss Milan Skriniar but Robin Gosens and Danilo D'Ambrosio have recovered successfully from their injuries.

However, Romelu Lukaku might be handed a start up front with Lautaro Martinez to give a rest to Dzeko. Whereas, Marcelo Brozovic can be handed a start in midfield with Stefan de Vrij coming in defence.

Inter possible IX: Onana; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Correa, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Carboni, Gosens. Forwards Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Sassuolo news

Sassuolo will welcome back first-choice striker Andrea Pinamonti from suspension.

Domenico Berardi will also definitely start as he is one of only two players throughout Europe's top five leagues with at least six goals and six assists in 2023 with the other being Antoine Griezmann.

Sassuolo possible XI: Consigli; Toljan, Ferrari, Erlic, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Position Players Goalkeepers Consigli, Russo, Pegolo Defenders Erlic, Ferrari, Tressoldi, Romagna, Rogerio, Marchizza, Muldur, Toljan, Zortea. Midfielders Lopez, Frattesi, Henrique, Harroui, Obiang, Thorstvedt, Bajrami, Lauriente, Ceide. Forwards Berardi, D'Andrea, Pinamonti, Alvarez, Defrel.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches, Inter have won four times, while Sassuolo have triumphed on just one occasion.

Date Result Competition 29/12/2022 Sassuolo 0-1 Inter Friendly 08/10/2022 Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Serie A 20/02/2022 Inter 0-2 Sassuolo Serie A 03/10/2021 Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Serie A 07/04/2021 Inter 2-1 Sassuolo Serie A

