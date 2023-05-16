Inter vs Milan: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will hope to counter AC Milan's threat and move closer to the trophy in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday. The winner of the two-legged tie will meet either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final.

Simone Inzaghi's team holds a 2-0 advantage from their win in the first leg and will be confident of a spot in the semi-final with the second leg set to be played in front of their home crowd. They are on a seven-match winning run, which should give them enough confidence to overcome Milan's challenge.

The visitors will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats in their last two matches. Since losing the first leg, they succumbed to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Spezia in their most recent outing.

Inter vs Milan kick-off time

Date: May 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: San Siro

The UEFA Champions League fixture between Inter and AC Milan will be played on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the San Siro. The game will kick off at 8pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Inter vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport and can be streamed live online through the BT app or website.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is expected to recall a number of key players for the upcoming derby against AC Milan, including Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries, and Andre Onana.

Martinez and Dumfries were both rested for the 4-2 win over Sassuolo on Saturday. Inzaghi is likely to make further changes to his starting lineup for the big game, with Robin Gosens and Federico Dimarco both in contention to start. Gosens has just returned to fitness following a dislocated shoulder, while Dimarco has been in impressive form this season, providing five assists from open play in the Champions League, more than any other player in the competition except Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

The only player who is definitely ruled out for the derby is Milan Skriniar, who is injured. Joaquin Correa is also a doubt after picking up a knock on Saturday.

Inter predicted XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders: Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders: Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Carboni, Gosens. Forwards: Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Milan team news

AC Milan are facing a potentially lengthy injury list ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Liverpool.

Junior Messias, Rade Krunic, and Ismael Bennacer all missed the trip to La Spezia on Saturday, with the latter's season now over after he suffered a knee injury. Star man Rafael Leao was also absent but he has returned to training and will be available for selection.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Diaz, Leao, Saelemaekers; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest Midfielders: Tonali, Bakayoko, Vranckx, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli Forwards: Giroud, Rebic, Origi, Saelemaekers, Roback

Head-to-Head Record

Inter have managed to win four out of the last five meetings with Milan. Milan's last win against their derby rivals came in September 2022 in the Serie A.

Date Match Competition May 2023 Milan 0-2 Inter Champions League February 2023 Inter 1-0 Milan Serie A January 2023 Milan 0-3 Inter Super Cup September 2022 Milan 3-2 Inter Serie A April 2022 Inter 3-0 Milan Coppa Italia

