Inter vs Frosinone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Frosinone, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will be looking to head into the international break atop the Serie A standings as they aim for a sixth straight win in all competitions when they host Frosinone at San Siro on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi's men have followed up a 2-1 league win by defeating Salzburg 1-0 in a mid-week Champions League outing in their last two fixtures.

On the other hand, Frosinone have fared fairly well for themselves, as the promoted side pipped Torino to a spot in the Coppa Italia round of 16 and come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Empoli in Serie A.

Inter vs Frosinone kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: San Siro

The Italian Serie A match between Inter Milan and Frosinone will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on November 12 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter vs Frosinone online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Having picked up a knock to the knee in the Atalanta win, Benjamin Pavard joins Juan Cuadrado in the Inter treatment room, but Marko Arnautovic should be available for selection after returning from injury.

One among Matteo Darmian and Yann Bisseck are likely to replace Pavard, while Denzel Dumfries could also see himself returning to the XI on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez, who started on the bench at Salzburg, should start here.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Frosinone team news

On-loan from Bayern Munich, Arijon Ibrahimovic would have a role to play in attack - with Marvin Cuni likely to be the preferred over Napoli loanee Walid Cheddira up front.

As Abdou Harroui and Francesco Gelli are sidelined through injuries, the Canaries boss Eusebio Di Francesco will have to look towards Juventus-owned duo of Matias Soule and Enzo Barrenechea.

Frosinone possible XI: Turati; Oyono, Romagnoli, Okoli, Marchizza; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea; Soule, Reinier, Ibrahimovic; Cuni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerodolini, Avella, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Lusuardi, Marchizza, Lirola, Oyono Midfielders: Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Brescianini, Lulic, Reinier, Garritano Forwards: Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni, Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Soule, Ibrahimovic, Bidaoui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 14, 2019 Frosinone 1-3 Inter Milan Serie A November 24, 2018 Inter Milan 3-0 Frosinone Serie A April 9, 2016 Frosinone 0-1 Inter Milan Serie A November 22, 2015 Inter Milan 4-0 Frosinone Serie A

