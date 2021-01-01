Inter players in hot water as police called out at 3am to Lukaku's birthday bash that broke Covid-19 rules

The Belgian striker, along with a number of his club colleagues, had celebrations at a Milan hotel broken up by local officers

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku turns 28 today but his birthday celebrations on Wednesday evening had to be called to a halt by police for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

With Italy still working hard to stop the spread of coronavirus, curfews are in place that prohibit social gatherings between the hours of 10pm and 5am (CEST).

Lukaku and a number of club colleagues seemingly ignored those regulations in the wake of the Serie A outing against Roma, leading to those in attendance being sanctioned by local police.

What has been said?

A police statement released on Thursday reads: "At 3am last night, in Milan, Police intervened in a hotel in the city centre, where in an events room there was the birthday party of Inter footballer Romelu Lukaku.

"Another 23 people were identified, including some other Inter players and the hotel’s director that organised the event. The director and the guests will be sanctioned for violating the Covid-19 rules."

Who else was at the party?

No official announcement has been made on who attended Lukaku's party, which is said to have been held at the Square Milano Duomo hotel.

Corriere della Sera are, however, reporting that Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic and Ashley Young were among those to be moved on by the carabinieri.

The bigger picture

Lukaku and co hit the town hours after claiming a 3-1 victory over Roma at San Siro - a contest in which a Belgium international frontman once again found the target.

The newly-crowned Serie A champions will be back in action on Sunday with a trip to rivals Juventus.

