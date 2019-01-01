Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah trains separately towards recovery from knee injury

The 30-year-old has been put on a different training programme to get him back to fitness as soon as possible

Kwadwo Asamoah is training separately from the rest of the Milan squad as he works his way towards recovering from a knee injury.

Corriere dello Sport reports that the international, alongside his injured teammates Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini and Alessandro Bastoni, are undergoing personal training programmes at the Nerazzurri training ground in a bid to get them all fit ahead of their next league match away to on November 23.

Asamoah has been nursing a knee problem since the start of November, and subsequently missed the 3-2 defeat at and the 2-1 victories over and Hellas Verona.

The left wing-back has featured 10 times in all competitions this season, averaging 88 minutes per game.