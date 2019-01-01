Inter Milan risk San Siro stand closure after Franck Kessie racist chants

The Ivorian midfielder was subjected to racist abuse during Sunday’s Derby di Milano that ended in favour of Luciano Spalleti’s men

Milan have been handed a one-game ban for racist chants that was directed towards midfielder Franck Kessie.

Before his substitution in the second half, the 22-year-old was subjected to racist abuse as the Rossoneri fell to a 3-2 loss against their bitter rivals on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Italian Football Federation judiciary stated that supporters from the Curva Nord area of the San Siro were heard to have directed racist chants towards Kessie in the seventh and 39th minute of the encounter.

Consequently, the FIGC have given Luciano Spalleti's side a one-game stand closure as punishment for the racist abuse but it will only take effect if their fans repeat such behaviour in any fixture.

Kessie was replaced by Andrea Conti in the 69th minute, however, his substitution did not go down well as he was involved in a row with Lucas Biglia - a situation that forced both players to apologise to manager Gennaro Gattuso after the game.

Early this year, Inter Milan were forced to two games behind closed doors after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was racially abused by supporters during a Boxing Day fixture at the San Siro.