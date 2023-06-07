Inter join city rivals Milan in race for Folarin Balogun with USMNT striker poised to leave Arsenal this summer

Inter have reportedly entered the race to sign wantaway Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun this summer after his stellar loan spell in France.

San Siro interest in Balogun

Looks unlikely to stay at Arsenal

Recently switched allegiance to USA

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail claim Inter, AC Milan and Roma are all keen on clinching a permanent deal for Balogun, who shone on loan at Reims in 2022-23, netting 22 goals for the Ligue 1 club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It looks unlikely that Balogun will head out on loan again, nor is his future at Arsenal secure either, with the 21-year-old desperate for guaranteed first-team football to continue his progress. He recently switched international allegiance to the USA from England – for whom he played Under-21s football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal may not be able to offer Balogun the opportunities he craves, given Gabriel Jesus' role as first-choice centre-forward, backed up by Eddie Nketiah. They could get a decent fee for the USMNT star, though, with Balogun still contracted at the Emirates Stadium for another two years.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? It remains to be seen whether Balogun seals a move in the coming weeks, or if he joins up with the Arsenal squad for their pre-season programme, which begins in July.