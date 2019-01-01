Inter Milan manager Conte hints at fielding Kwadwo Asamoah in midfield

The Nerazzurri boss gives more insights into the Ghana international's role on the pitch

Milan manager Antonio Conte is not ruling out the possibility of deploying international Kwadwo Asamoah in midfield when the Nerazzurri host AS in on Friday.

Starting out his career at the centre of the pitch, the 30-year-old now largely plies his trade as a defender, a change which first occurred when he and Conte first worked together at league rivals between 2012 and 2014.

With Inter set to miss Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini and Nicolo Barella in the Roma showdown, the manager was questioned on the chances of playing Asamoah in midfield during the pre-match press conference.

“We always see the glass half full because these boys have taken responsibility in difficult times," the 50-year-old said, as reported by his club's official website.

"We’ll approach the final four games before Christmas with our heads held high: we’re well aware of both our strengths and weaknesses.

"There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves, we’ll make it to the winter break and then we’ll get some players back into the side. Let’s grit our teeth.

"Asamoah as a central midfielder? He was born a midfielder, I moved him to wing-back when I signed him from ."

Asamoah's playing position has become a matter of discussion in recent times, particularly in Ghana.

At the in , the former Udinese man indicated his preference to play in midfield, a choice which reportedly did not go down well with coach James Kwasi Appiah and ultimately affected the player's playing time at the tournament.

