Inter Milan gave everything in Europa League final against Sevilla – Moses

The Serie A outfit were edged in a five-goal thriller in the final game of the secondary European competition on Friday

Victor Moses has described Milan’s 3-2 defeat to as devastating after they gave their all in the Uefa final.

The former international came on as a 78th-minute substitute on Friday as Antonio Conte's men bowed to the Spanish outfit at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Romelu Lukaku got Inter Milan off to a flying start from the penalty spot in the fifth minute but Luuk de Jong's double within 20 minutes turned the game around for Sevilla.

Diego Godin drew the Nerazzurri level in the 35th minute but Romelu Lukaku's own goal in the 74th minute sealed the five-goal thriller for Sevilla and secured their sixth Europa League title.

Moses who joined Inter Milan on a short-term loan from in January, was hoping to end his temporary stint in with a trophy after he helped them finish second in the this season, behind .

“Devastated to lose the final on Friday. We gave everything but it just wasn’t to be,” Moses wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much to all of the fans for your amazing support for the team during the season.”

Moses contributed three assists in 20 games for Inter Milan in the second-half of the 2019-20 season, which include 15 Serie A appearances.

Prior to his move to Italy in January, the 29-year-old spent the first-half of the season on loan in with but he was restricted to first-team action.

Inter Milan have the option to make Moses' stay permanent with his Chelsea contract expected to expire in June 2021.

He has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012 after leaving Athletic.

Moses called time on his international career in August 2018 after representing Nigeria in two Fifa World Cup tournaments and he was part of the team that won the 2013 in .