Inter CEO Marotta among five club staff members to post positive Covid-19 tests

The current Serie A leaders have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak which has forced several senior boardroom executives into quarantine

Inter have announced five positive Covid-19 tests among the club's staff members, including CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

The Italian giants are dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus in the boardroom after their latest round of medical tests.

No senior players or coaches have been diagnosed with the illness at San Siro, but Inter have confirmed that several senior executives have posted positive tests, and steps are now being put in place to contain any possible spread.

What was said?

The Nerazzurri have released a statement on their website, which reads: "FC Internazionale Milano - following the tests carried out - announce that the two Managing Directors, Alessandro Antonello and Giuseppe Marotta, Sporting Director Piero Ausilio, Club lawyer Angelo Capellini and a member of the technical staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

"All coaches and the entire team will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol."

Have any players contracted Covid-19 at Inter in 2020-21?

Inter have had to deal with a number of positive coronavirus cases among the playing staff in 2020-21, which has stretched Antonio Conte's squad to the limit.

Aleksandar Kolarov, Daniele Padelli, Ionut Radu, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Skriniar, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young, Radja Nainggolan, Alessandro Bastoni and Achraf Hakimi were all sent into self-isolation in the first half of the season.

The Nerazzurri squad has been able to avoid further positive tests so far this year, which has allowed them to embark on an impressive run of form on the domestic scene.

What can Inter achieve this term?

Provided Conte can keep his squad free of further outbreaks between now and May, Inter are in great shape to win their first Serie A crown since 2009-10.

They are sitting top of the standings after 23 fixtures, four points ahead of second-placed AC Milan and eight above reigning champions Juventus, who have played a game less.

Inter also have the advantage of being able to focus all of their energy on the title race, having already been eliminated from the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

