Insigne in tears after Napoli's quest for first Serie A title since 1989-90 takes major blow against Roma

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne was moved to tears after his side conceded a stoppage time equaliser to Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy on Monday in a major blow to their Serie A title hopes.

The Naples club were in prime position to make a run at their first Scudetto since 1989-90 as of a couple of weeks ago, but they have since lost to Fiorentina and drawn with Roma to cede control to Inter and AC Milan.

With five matches to play, they're in third place, four points behind the leaders.

Insigne in tears after Napoli's draw vs Roma

The forward, who is set to leave after this season, has finished in second place in Serie A on four separate occasions.

Article continues below

He put Napoli ahead 1-0 with an 11th-minute penalty on Monday, and after Roma went down to 10 men, it appeared his team were set for victory.

But El Shaarawy finished a beautiful attacking move to secure a point for Jose Mourinho's visiting squad.

😢#Insigne in lacrime: il pareggio con la #Roma che mette la parola fine sulla corsa scudetto nel suo ultimo anno al #Napoli🏆 #NapoliRoma pic.twitter.com/VMDMHOpwCL — CalciomercatoNews (@CMercatoNews) April 18, 2022