Injury blow for Juventus with De Ligt and Costa set to miss Atletico clash

The Bianconeri's comeback victory on Saturday has come at a cost, with injuries mounting up for Maurizio Sarri's side

Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt for ' match with in the in Turin on Tuesday after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atalanta.

Team-mate Douglas Costa will also be sidelined for the Atletico game because of a thigh strain, Juventus indicated.

Victory in Bergamo was the Bianconeri's fifth in a row in all competitions and they are top of , one point clear of , but the loss of De Ligt on top of Costa's absence would be a blow to head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Centre-back De Ligt has started 10 of 13 domestic league games this season, with Giorgio Chiellini's knee injury thrusting the €75 million (£68m/$84m) signing from into the spotlight.

Sarri will also monitor the fitness of forward Federico Bernardeschi, who was replaced after 26 minutes against having suffered a bruised chest.

A statement on the official Juventus website said: "Following diagnostic tests carried out this morning... it emerged that Matthjis de Ligt suffered a dislocated right shoulder in yesterday's match and has now began the appropriate therapies and recovery.

"Therapy and recovery also for Federico Bernardeschi, who suffered a bruise to the right hemithorax.

"Douglas Costa suffered a low-grade lesion of the semitendinosus muscle of the right thigh and has started rehabilitation treatment."

Juventus said that in winger Costa's case, it would take around 15 days for him to fully recover.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the side after he was rested on Saturday as he continues to deal with a persistent knee issue.

The Italian champions are already assured of their place in the Champions League last 16 after a 2-1 victory away at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier this month.

They can secure top spot in the group if they avoid defeat against Atletico, who know victory will secure their place in the knockout stages.

The reverse fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano in September ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw, with Los Rojiblancos recovering from 2-0 down to earn a point courtesy of a 90th-minute equaliser from substitute Hector Herrera.