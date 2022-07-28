Head down to Brick Lane for a week of events and activities with Indivisa and adidas to celebrate the Women's Euros

Celebrating the final stage of this summer's European Championships, football media brand Indivisa hosts the ultimate fanzone for the Euros finals in collaboration with adidas.

Covering everything women's football, from the elite to grassroots levels, Indivisa is a social-first media brand publishing across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. From community content to the Euros, the inclusive brand complements GOAL's coverage, playing a key part in the continual rise of women's football.

Serena Brown

Partnering with sportswear giant adidas, Indivisa has set up shop on Brick Lane for the remainder of the tournament, creating the ultimate Women's Euro hub to share beers, ideas and enjoy the semi-finals and final. Launching just in time to host the semi-final between England and Sweden, that Lionesses took out 4-0, Indivisa HQ brought together the football fans of London to celebrate the Women's Euros in a safe and inclusive space.

Serena Brown

Speaking on the collaborative project, head of Indivisa Morgan Brennan shared, "working with adidas, we have created an environment where everyone is welcome to support the women's game on the screen as well as through the events and installations we have on-site."

On top of hosting the upcoming final between England and Germany, Indivisa HQ will run events and installations in the lead-up to the big event. Activations include a panel on women's football shirt design featuring shirt experts Classic Football Shirts, a Women's Euro pub quiz, football-specific HIIT and yoga classes from adidas, plus DJ sets from Peaches FC and cult football publication MUNDIAL.

Serena Brown

The Indivisa HQ is open now until the final on 31 July at London's Truman Brewery, on Brick Lane. Follow @Indivisa on Instagram to find out more.

If you're looking to come down and get in on the events and installations, deck out in the best adidas has to offer. Here are our top picks of attire, perfect for joining in on the football-specific HIIT and yoga classes...

Shop: The best of adidas right now

Samba OG Shoe

adidas

The Samba, an iconic original football trainer, today's version is seen heavily both on and off the pitch, making it a versatile favourite. If you're looking for more of the best trainers, check out all the best adidas has to offer for women here.

Get them from adidas for £75.00

Tailored HIIT 45 Seconds Training Short Tights

adidas

Get HIIT ready with the perfect training shorts from adidas, featuring the brand's signature AEROREADY materials to keep you feeling dry.

Get them from adidas for £50.00

adidas x Karlie Kloss Long-Sleeve Top

adidas

Blending fashion and fitness, fashion model Karlie Kloss has collaborated with adidas on an elevated workout tee made in part with recycled materials.

Get it from adidas for £50.00

Circuit Solid 7/8 Tights

adidas

Wear these adidas seven-eighth tights throughout your HIIT or yoga session, and daily workouts to feel dry and stay fresh.

Get them from adidas for £45.00

IVY PARK Cropped Hoodie

adidas

This super soft French terry hoodie makes the perfect attire for any sports occasion, a cropped hoodie for total comfort.

Get it from adidas for £70.00

Hyperglam Powerreact TechFit Bra

adidas

From a cardio session to yoga, this medium-support sports bra will see you through any activity you're looking to excel at.

Get it from adidas for £33.00