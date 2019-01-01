ISL: Bilal Khan set for a move to Kerala Blasters

Turning out for Real Kashmir, the gloveman was adjudged the 'Best Goalkeeper of the 2018-19 I-League'...

(ISL) outfit have secured the services of Bilal Khan for the 2019-20 season, Goal can confirm.



Khan is all set to become the second signing for the Kochi-based outfit after the appointment of Viren D'Silva as club CEO. The Yellows have already snapped up Indian Arrows' Rahul KP, who also hails from the state of Kerala.



The Uttar Pradesh-born Khan was contracted with fellow ISL side but never made a senior ISL appearance for the Stallions. He was then loaned out to newly-promoted outfit at the start of the 2018-19 season.



With the Srinagar-based side, Khan kept nine clean sheets in 19 league games and was awarded with the title of 'Best Goalkeeper of the I-League'. He helped the Snow finish third in the league.







Khan is no stranger to Kerala as he turned out for FC in the 2017-18 I-League. The 24-year-old has previously played for , Mohammedan and Hindustan FC across both the top and second divisions in the country.



Interestingly, the signing comes as the club zeroes in on their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Former U-17 World Cupper Dheeraj Singh, who was primarily the first choice goalkeeper under both David James and Nelo Vingada, is expected to stay at the club.



However, it remains to be seen if Naveen Kumar, who was sent out on-loan to and played the ISL final with the Gaurs, returns.