2011-2020: How many matches have the Indian men's football team played in the last 10 years?

Ritabrata Banerjee
The Blue Tigers played the most number of international matches in 2011...

The Indian football team recently played two international friendly matches on September 2 and 5 against Nepal in Nepal in the ongoing FIFA international window. While the Blue Tigers drew the first tie 1-1, they managed to beat the Gorkhalis 2-1 in the second friendly.

Till September 5, 2021, the India team has so far played seven international matches in the 2021 calendar year which includes four friendlies and three 20 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint-qualifiers. They won two, drew three and have lost two games.

With five nations participating in the upcoming SAFF Championship (Bhutan has refrained from participating due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Pakistan FA remains suspended by FIFA since April 7, 2021, due to third-party interference), the Indian team is guaranteed to play four more matches taking their total tally to 11 matches in 2021.

In the last 10 years, India on an average have played 12 international matches in every calendar year except for 2020 when they did not play a single game due to the restrictions imposed in the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India Afghanistan SAFF Cup 2015

The most number of matches they played in one calendar year was in 2016. After the Asian Cup 2011, the Blue Tigers appeared in 16 international matches, which included friendlies, AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers, 2014 World Cup qualifiers and the SAFF Championship.

The least number of matches they played in a year was in 2014 when they played only two international friendlies. Dutch coach Wim Koevermans was in charge of the national team back then. India has often participated in tournaments like Nehru Cup, Kings Cup, Intercontinental Cup etc.

Let's find out how many matches have India played in each calendar year in the last 10 years.

How many international matches have India played in the last 10 years?

2011 

Date Match Competition
March 21 India 3-0 Chinese Taipei AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
March 23 Pakistan 1-3 India AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
March 25 Turkmenistan 1-1 India AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
July 10 Maldives 1-1 India International friendly
July 23 UAE 3-0 India 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
July 28 India 2-2 UAE 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
August 21 Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 India International friendly
August 24 Guyana 2-1 India International friendly
November 13 India 1-1 Malaysia International friendly
November 16 India 3-2 Malaysia International friendly
November 29 India 0-5 Zambia International friendly
December 3 India 1-1 Afghanistan 2011 SAFF Championship
December 5 India 5-0 Bhutan 2011 SAFF Championship
December 7 India 3-0 Sri Lanka 2011 SAFF Championship
December 9 India 3-1 Maldives 2011 SAFF Championship
December 11 India 4-0 Afghanistan 2011 SAFF Championship
Total matches 16  

2012

Date Match Competition
February 23 Oman 5-1 India International friendly
February 27 Azerbaijan 3-0 India International friendly
March 9 India 0-2 Tajikistan 2012 AFC Challenge Cup
Match 11 Philippines 2-0 India 2012 AFC Challenge Cup
March 13 North Korea 4-0 India 2012 AFC Challenge Cup
August 22 India 2-1 Syria 2012 Nehru Cup
August 25 India 3-0 Maldives 2012 Nehru Cup
August 28 India 0-0 Nepal 2012 Nehru Cup
November 31 India 0-1 Cameroon 2012 Nehru Cup
September 2 India 5-4 (2-2) Cameroon 2012 Nehru Cup
October 16 Singapore 2-0 India International friendly
Total matches 11  

2013

Date Match Competition
February 6 India 2-4 Palestine International friendly
March 2 India 2-1 Chinese Taipei 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
March 4 India 4-0 Guam 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
March 6 Myanmar 1-0 India 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
August 14 Tajikistan 3-0 India International friendly
September 1 India 1-0 Pakistan 2013 SAFF Championship
September 3 Bangladesh 1-1 India 2013 SAFF Championship
September 5 Nepal 2-1 India 2013 SAFF Championship
September 9 Maldives 0-1 India 2013 SAFF Championship
September 11 Afghanistan 2-0 India 2013 SAFF Championship
November 15 India 0-5 Zambia International friendly
November 19 India 1-1 Afghanistan 2011 SAFF Championship
Total matches 12  

2014

Date Match Competition
March 5 India 2-2 Bangladesh International friendly
October 6 India 2-3 Palestine International friendly
Total matches 2  

2015

Date Match Competition
March 12 India 2-0 Nepal 2018 World Cup Qualifier
March 17 Nepal 0-0 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier
June 11 India 1-2 Oman 2018 World Cup Qualifier
June 16 Guam 2-1 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier
August 31 India 0-0 Nepal International friendly
September 8 India 0-3 Iran 2018 World Cup Qualifier
October 8 Turkmenistan 2-1 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier
October 13 Oman 3-0 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier
November 12 India 1-0 Guam 2018 World Cup Qualifier
December 25 India 2-0 Sri Lanka 2015 SAFF Championship
December 27 India 4-1 Nepal 2015 SAFF Championship
December 31 India 3-2 Maldives 2015 SAFF Championship
Total matches 12  

2016

Date Match Competition
January 3 India 2-1 Afghanistan 2015 SAFF Championship
March 24 Iran 4-0 India 2018 World Cup Qualifier
March 29 India 1-2 Turkmenistan 2018 World Cup Qualifier
June 2 Laos 0-1 India 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
June 7 India 6-1 Laos 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
September 3 India 4-1 Puerto Rico International friendly
Total matches 6  

2017

Date Match Competition
March 22 Cambodia 2-3 India International friendly
March 28 Myanmar 0-1 India 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
June 6 India 2-0 Nepal International friendly
June 13 India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
August 19 India 2-1 Mauritius Tri-Nation Series
August 24 India 1-1 St. Kitts and Navis Tri-Nation Series
September 5 Macau 0-2 India 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
October 10 India 4-1 Macau 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
November 14 India 2-2 Myanmar 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
Total matches 9  

2018

Date Match Competition
March 27 Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 India 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
June 1 India 5-0 Chinese Taipei Intercontinental Cup
June 4 India 3-0 Kenya Intercontinental Cup
June 7 India 1-2 New Zealand Intercontinental Cup
June 10 India 2-0 Kenya Intercontinental Cup
September 5 India 2-0 Sri Lanka 2018 SAFF Championship
September 9 India 2-0 Maldives 2018 SAFF Championship
September 12 India 3-1 Pakistan 2018 SAFF Championship
September 15 Maldives 2-1 India 2018 SAFF Championship
October 13 China 0-0 India International friendly
November 17 Jordan 2-1 India International friendly
December 27 Oman 0-0 India International friendly
Total matches 12  

2019

Date Match Competition
January 6 Thailand 1-4 India 2019 Asian Cup
January 10 India 0-2 UAE 2019 Asian Cup
January 14 India 0-1 Bahrain 2019 Asian Cup
June 5 Curacao 3-1 India 2019 King's Cup
June 8 India 1-0 Thailand 2019 King's Cup
July 7 India 2-4 Tajikistan Intercontinental Cup
July 13 India 2-5 North Korea Intercontinental Cup
July 16 India 1-1 Syria Intercontinental Cup
September 5 India 1-2 Oman 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
September 10 Qatar 0-0 India 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
October 15 India 1-1 Bangladesh 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
November 14 Afghanistan 1-1 India 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
November 19 Oman 1-0 India 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Total matches 13  

2020

India did not play any match in 2020 due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the travel restrictions related to it.