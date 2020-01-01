Hyderabad close in on Subrata Paul, extend Abhishek Halder’s contract

The Nizams have been active in the transfer window as they look to build a competitive squad for the upcoming season…

Hyderabad FC are close to signing veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul on a two-year deal, Goal can confirm.

The experienced custodian has been with since their inception and the 33-year-old could part ways with the TATA Group owned club.

This season Hyderabad FC have conceded 32 goals in 14 matches so far. They have also conceded a lot of penalties.

Their goalkeeping department has been shoddy with Kamaljit Singh and Laxmikant Kattimani not being at their best, and have commited fatal mistakes that have led to goals regularly.

Meanwhile, they have also extended the contract of midfielder Abhishek Halder for two more seasons.

They have also signed defender Souvik Chakraborty from FC and midfielder Hitesh Sharma from .