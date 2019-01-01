Indian Football: FIFA writes to AIFF, asks for update on roadmap

The global governing body has sent a letter to the Indian FA after six I-League clubs wrote to President Gianni Infantino..

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has been asked to provide an update by FIFA, the world's governing body of the sport, on the future roadmap for Indian football.



External expertise from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) helped the AIFF in 2018, in preparing a detailed report to implement a widely-supported strategy for the Indian FA going forward.



Six clubs, namely, , , , , and had written to FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an appeal to intervene and 'save Indian football' earlier this week.



FIFA having taken cognizance of the letter, Chief Member Associations Officer Joyce Cook has written to AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das on Thursday.







The FIFA-AFC joint report was made after conclusive research done by a combined team of delegates from both bodies, taking personal interviews with every major stakeholder in Indian football.



Nick Crawford and Alex Philips from FIFA were specially flown into to conduct intensive interviews with the major clubs to discuss every issue the owners had in Indian football.



FIFA has reminded the AIFF of the objective of the report sent last year - to provide the AIFF with external expertise, a clear roadmap to establish a unified league and implement a widely-supported strategy for the development of football in India.



The aforementioned six I-League clubs had sent a 35-point letter seeking help from the FIFA President asking him to intervene in the current scenario within Indian football. The letter to FIFA also contained a copy of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed in 2010, by AIFF and its commercial partners Football Sports Development (FSDL).