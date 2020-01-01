Indian Football: ATK Mohun Bagan among ISL clubs that procured AFC and National club license; East Bengal to apply for exemption

While ATK Mohun Bagan cleared the licensing criteria newest ISL entrants East Bengal failed to procure the license...

Six out of 11 (ISL) clubs have managed to procure the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the All Football Federation (AIFF) club licensing for the 2020-21 season.

Clubs who have passed the licensing criteria are FC, , , FC, and .

On the other hand, SC , FC, Hyderabad FC, FC and Odisha FC have not cleared the licensing procedure.

The clubs will now have to either appeal against the decision of the Club Licensing Committee or can apply for an exemption. If they choose to appeal, it will be heard by the Club Licensing Appeals Body of AIFF. The clubs will have to do so within a stipulated time to participate in any national club competition in the 2020-21 season.

Sources close to Goal have confirmed that SC East Bengal who were the last team to enter the ISL this season have decided to apply for an exemption.

Earlier the clubs had to comply with five mandatory licensing criteria but this season, the AFC has been lenient owing to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The criteria which were exempted by the AFC are youth development program, medical support services, grassroots program, club youth academy, security officer, youth physiotherapist, head of youth development, youth coaches, security and safety organisations and a club development program.

It has to be noted that Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa have cleared the licensing process for the third consecutive year.

The All Football Federation (AIFF) had opened up the club licensing system for the 2020-21 season on July 14. The Club Licensing Application Pack (CLAP) was sent to all eligible clubs and they were asked to submit a signed copy of the Club Licensing agreement which is a declaration that they are ready to undertake the initiative of procuring a license.

Later in October, the AFC had extended the deadline for submitting the necessary documents for the Club Licensing to November 13.