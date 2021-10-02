India

How many clean sheets have India kept in the last decade?

Soham Mukherjee
Last Updated
From Subrata Paul to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indian team have had a safe pair of hands under the sticks...

Since 2005, the Indian national football team have won several laurels like the SAFF Championship (2005, 2009, 2011, 2015), the AFC Challenge Cup (2008), the Nehru Cup (2007, 2009, 2012) to name a few. During this period, the Blue Tigers have kept 45 clean sheets out of 155 matches (29.03 %).  

Subrata Paul became the India's custodian in goal in the 2007 Nehru Cup, taking over the mantle from Sandip Nandy, and in that very tournament, he was adjudged the best goalkeeper. One of the most memorable performances came in the final where he put up an impressive show to keep Syrian attacks at bay and helped India clinch their maiden Nehru Cup title by a narrow 1-0 margin. 

In the next year, India won the AFC Challenge Cup to secure participation in the AFC Asian Cup 2011, and in that tournament, they kept two clean sheets against Afghanistan and Myanmar respectively. Although the Asian Cup 2011 campaign ended in disappointment, Paul stood out with his heroics under the sticks. 

Editors' Picks

Subrata Paul India

However, in the same year, India won the SAFF Championship and Karanjit Singh kept three clean sheets including one in the final against Afghanistan. But Paul returned to the fray soon enough in the next edition of the Nehru Cup in 2012 and helped India clinch the title for the third time. India enjoyed the services of the Kolkata-based keeper till the earlier half of the 2010s and he was ably succeeded by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. In his career, the former India international has kept 20 clean sheets. 

In the last few years, India have managed to eke out some historic results against superior teams like China and Qatar and on both occasions, there was one common element; Gurpreet Sandhu. Against Marcello Lippi's China, India held their shape and frustrated the likes Wu Lei and Yu Dabao and the Bengaluru FC keeper brought out his A-game to get a clean sheet away from home. He was protected by a back-four which comprised of Narayan Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, and Pritam Kotal. 

Similarly against Qatar, India held on to a 0-0 scoreline at the Jassam Bin Hamad stadium, which is one of the remarkable results in Indian football history. After the match, Qatar's coach Felix Sanchez went on to comment, "it was India's goalkeeper who denied us the three points." To date, Sandhu has 14 international clean sheets to his name.

India will return to action in international football when they face Bangladesh on Monday in the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male. Before that, we take a look at all the clean sheets that India have kept in the last decade. 

 

Sl No

DATE

FIXTURE

SCORE

Tournament

GOALKEEPER
1 16/06/2005 Pakistan vs India 3-0 Friendly Satish Kumar
2 10/12/2005 India vs Bhutan 3-0 SAFF Championship Sandip Nandy
3 14/12/2005 Maldives vs India 0-1 SAFF Championship Sandip Nandy
4 17/12/2005 India vs Bangladesh 2-0 SAFF Championship Sandip Nandy
5 17/08/2007 India vs Cambodia 6-0 Nehru Cup Subrata Paul
6 20/08/2007 India vs Bangladesh 1-0 Nehru Cup Subrata Paul
7 26/08/2007 India vs Kyrgyzstan 3-0 Nehru Cup Subrata Paul
8 29/08/2007 India vs Syria 1-0 Nehru Cup Subrata Paul
9 24/05/2008 India vs Chinese Taipei 3-0 Friendly Subrata Paul
10 03/06/2008 Nepal vs India 0-4 SAFF Cup Subrata Paul
11 30/07/2008 India vs Afghanistan 1-0 AFC Challenge Cup Subrata Paul
12 07/08/2008 India vs Myanmar 1-0 AFC Challenge Cup Subrata Paul
13 04/09/2010 Thailand vs India 1-0 Friendly Subrata Paul
14 15/09/2010 India vs Namibia 2-0 Friendly Subrata Paul
15 21/03/2011 India vs Taiwan 3-0 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifier Subrata Paul
16 05/12/2011 India vs Bhutan 5-0 SAFF Cup Karanjit Singh
17 07/12/2011 India vs Sri Lanka 3-0 SAFF Cup Karanjit Singh
18 11/12/2011 India vs Afghanistan 4-0 SAFF Cup Karanjit Singh
19 25/08/2012 India vs Maldives 3-0 Nehru Cup Subrata Paul
20 28/08/12 India vs Nepal 0-0 Nehru Cup Subrata Paul
21 04/03/2013 India vs Guam 4-0 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifier Subrata Paul
22 01/09/2013 India vs Pakistan 1-0 SAFF Cup Subrata Paul
23 09/09/2013 India vs Maldives 1-0 SAFF Cup Subrata Paul
24 19/11/2013 India vs Nepal 2-0 Friendly Karanjit Singh
25 12/3/2015 India vs Nepal 2-0 World Cup Qualifier Subrata Paul
26 17/3/2015 Nepal vs India 0-0 World Cup Qualifier Subrata Paul
27 31/08/2015 India vs Nepal 0-0 Friendly Subrata Paul
Sub: Karanjit Singh
28 12/11/2015 India vs Guam 1-0 World Cup Qualifier Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
29 25/12/2015 India vs Sri Lanka 2-0 SAFF Cup Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
30 02/06/2016 Laos vs India 0-1 Asian Cup Qualifier Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
31 18/08/2016 Bhutan vs India 0-3 Friendly Subrata Paul
32 28/03/2017 Myanmar vs India 0-1 Asian Cup Qualifier Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
33 06/06/2017 India vs Nepal 2-0 Friendly Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
34 13/06/2017 India vs Kyrgyzstan 1-0 Asian Cup Qualifier Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
35 05/09/2017 Macau vs India 0-2 Asian Cup Qualifier Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
36 01/06/2018 India vs Taiwan 5-0 Intercontinental Cup Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
37 04/06/2018 India vs Kenya 3-0 Intercontinental Cup Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
38 10/06/2018 India vs Kenya 2-0 Intercontinental Cup Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
39 05/09/2018 India vs Sri Lanka 2-0 SAFF Cup Vishal Kaith
40 09/09/2018 India vs Maldives 2-0 SAFF Cup Vishal Kaith
41 13/10/2018 China vs India 0-0 Friendly Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
42 27/12/2018 Oman vs India 0-0 Friendly Amrinder Singh
Sub: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
43 08/06/2019 India vs Thailand 1-0 King's Cup Amrinder Singh
44 10/09/2019 Qatar vs India 0-0 World Cup Qualifier Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
45 07/06/2021 Bangladesh vs India 0-2  World Cup Qualifier Gurpreet Singh Sandhu