Inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan

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A new era for international youth football has arrived as the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival officially kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan. The historic tournament brings together thousands of aspiring players for a unique competition designed to provide a global stage for the next generation of stars.

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The groundbreaking competition features more than 3,000 players and officials representing 189 member associations, highlighting an unprecedented level of inclusivity in the international game, with as many as 78 of the nations participating in the tournament having never previously been represented at any FIFA World Cup level.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, FIFA President Gianni Infantino - joined by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev - emphasised the symbolic and practical importance of creating a pathway for young athletes from every corner of the planet. "Football belongs to everyone, everywhere in the world. And for us in FIFA, it is important to give every talent in every corner of the world a chance to shine, and it is important, as well, that we give every country the right and the opportunity to dream," the FIFA President stated.

He also praised the collaborative spirit of the event, adding: "This FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival truly unites the world. We like to say that football unites the world, but for the first time here in Baku, we bring together over 3,000 players and officials from all over the world. We bring together 189 teams from all over the world. We bring together a team of volunteers, of staff members, who are dedicated to live their passion of football, and we truly unite the world."

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Innovative format tailored for youth development

The tournament introduces a specialised format aimed at maximising participation and development for the under-15 age group. Matches are being contested in an eight-a-side environment, featuring two 20-minute halves played on smaller pitches to ensure a high level of engagement and technical ball work.

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To keep the intensity high and provide ample playing time for all squad members, the rules incorporate rolling substitutions and kick-ins. The structure of the festival ensures that no team is eliminated early; every participating nation will play until the final day of the event. A three-day qualification phase leads into a subsequent three-day tournament stage across six distinct tiers, ensuring teams compete against opponents of a similar level. The overall Tier A winner will eventually be crowned the inaugural champion at the Baku Crystal Hall after a staggering schedule of roughly 1,000 matches is completed.

Addressing the players directly, Infantino urged them to cherish the historic nature of their participation in this new venture. "My main message is for the players. This is a unique opportunity. You are part of history. This is the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival. Enjoy it!" he said.

The FIFA President further encouraged the youngsters to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship throughout the week. "Play with your heart, play with your passion, have fun, play fair, of course, try to win, respect your opponent, respect the game, respect football, and let us all enjoy this incredible moment," he added. The majority of these fixtures are being staged at the Hovsan Competition Complex, a facility purpose-built for the festival with the extensive backing of the Azerbaijani government and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

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The extensive scale of the tournament has immediately been apparent, with 279 matches played across the first two days of competition alone. The opening fixtures have demonstrated the growing global parity in youth football, too, as teams from all six continental confederations have already recorded at least one victory.

The early rounds have also produced several notable results. Algeria secured a 1-0 win over Argentina, while World Cup debutants Moldova defeated Uruguay 1-0. Additionally, India earned a 2-1 victory against Cameroon, and Aruba played to a competitive 4-4 draw with Croatia. Much like Cabo Verde’s hugely impressive run to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, these outcomes highlight the strides being made and why we should now expect more countries to make an impact on the global stage.

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Azerbaijan's growing role in the FIFA ecosystem

The hosting of this event represents a major milestone for Azerbaijan, which has been working closely with FIFA to modernise its domestic football infrastructure. Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov acknowledged the significance of the partnership, stating: "Today, thanks to the visionary concept of FIFA and President Infantino, teenage footballers from nearly every corner of the globe have earned the ultimate honour to represent their nations on the FIFA World Cup stage. Azerbaijan has been inspired to partner with FIFA in unlocking such an extraordinary opportunity, and we thank FIFA for the trust it placed in Azerbaijan."

The Hovsan Competition Complex is expected to serve as a long-term legacy project for the AFFA, which has utilised nearly $18 million in FIFA Forward funding since 2016 to revamp its footballing landscape, including the development of the Turan Tovuz Football Academy and the implementation of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme.

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As the boys' tournament progresses toward its conclusion on October 30, FIFA is already looking ahead to the future expansion of the festival concept. A girls-only edition is scheduled to take place in 2027, with the long-term plan to host annual separate events for both boys and girls starting in 2028.

Infantino concluded his visit by expressing his gratitude to the local organisers: "I would like, again, to place on the record my sincere thanks to President Aliyev, his incredible team, Baku, Azerbaijan, for uniting the world here in the next seven days. We are writing history together, and it will be fantastic. This event provides a wonderful platform for young talent to develop and shine, reaffirming that football is for everyone, everywhere - I wish all players, coaches and fans an unforgettable experience."