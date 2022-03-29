'In our rightful place!' - Ronaldo celebrates after helping Portugal to his fifth World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate as he helped Portugal advance to the World Cup for the fifth time in his career.

Ronaldo has played in every World Cup since 2006, and the Manchester United star ensured that streak would continue as he helped Portugal top North Macedonia 2-0.

Bruno Fernandes netted both goals for Portugal, with Ronaldo and Diogo Jota providing assists to lead their country to its sixth consecutive World Cup.

What did Ronaldo say?

"Goal achieved, we're at the Qatar World Cup," Ronaldo said on Instagram. "We're in our rightful place! Thank you to all the Portuguese people for the tireless support! Let's go Portugal!"

Ronaldo's World Cup history

Ronaldo has played 17 total matches during his career, having scored seven goals for his country at the world's top international tournament.

He scored four of those goals in the 2018 competition, netting a hat-trick against Spain in the group stage.

In total, Portugal have won six, lost five and drawn six times at the World Cup with Ronaldo in the team.

