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FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

In a LaLiga showdown that sparked instant debate, an Atlético Madrid outfielder was forced to don the goalkeeper’s gloves at the Camp Nou. As the unusual switch unfolded, Barcelona fans argued that their side should have been awarded a penalty kick. With VAR silent and the referee unpersuaded, the decision to let play continue left many questioning whether the Blaugrana had indeed been denied a clear spot-kick. The incident has now become a talking point across Spanish football, underlining the fine margins that can define a title race

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Barcelona vs Espanyol
Espanyol
LaLiga
M. Pubill
Spain

The incident occurred while Barça trailed by a goal, a moment that encapsulated the tension of the contest and underscored the stakes for the Catalan side. With the away support growing restless and the home side sensing an upset, the referee’s decision to intervene added another layer of drama to a fixture already brimming with narrative arcs. For Barça, the setback was more than a mere statistical deficit; it was a test of character, resilience, and the ability to respond under pressure. The goal that put them behind had been a well-crafted strike, curling into the top corner and leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot. Yet, rather than allowing the deficit to cripple their momentum, the Blaugrana used it as fuel, ramping up their intensity and pushing forward with renewed purpose. Every pass now carried extra weight, and each challenge was met with a determination to claw back into the game. The bench, too, was alive with activity, as the coaching staff fine-tuned tactics and prep

The second half of Wednesday’s LaLiga clash between Barcelona and visitors Atlético Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou was rocked by a controversial incident that instantly sparked debate among fans and pundits alike.

In the 54th minute, Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso played the ball from a goal kick to defender Marc Poblet, who was standing just inside the six-yard box. Poblet then caught the pass with his hand before continuing to play the ball, much to the astonishment of the spectators.

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LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP

The incident provoked immediate protests from several Barcelona players, yet Romanian referee István Kovács stood firm, declining to award a penalty. Neither he nor the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) team initiated a review, despite the clear handball.

Blaugrana defender Pau Cubarsi was then dismissed late in the first half for a challenge on Rojiblancos forward Giuliano Simeone, who was through on goal.

Julian Álvarez then curled in a superb free-kick to give Atlético a 1-0 lead at the interval, leaving the hosts facing an uphill task in the second half of this quarter-final first leg.

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