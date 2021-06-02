Imran Louza: I’ll give Watford everything I have

The French midfielder of Moroccan origin said his aspiration to achieve new challenges made him join the Hornets from Nantes

Imran Louza has promised to give Watford "everything" having joined the Premier League side from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

The Hornets announced the signing of the 22-year-old for an undisclosed fee in a five-year deal that will keep him at Vicarage Road until 2026.

The midfielder will continue his development in Hertfordshire under manager Xisco Munoz and will compete with the likes of Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema, Dan Gosling, Will Hughes, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Daniel Phillips for first-team action.

In his first interview withthe Watford website, he vowed to give the club everything as well as achieve some new challenges.

“I am very happy to join Watford,” said Louza.

“The Premier League is a big competition. I can learn and keep progressing.”

“I was very happy with the time I spent with Nantes, it is the only club I have been with.

“I took the decision that I want to continue my improvement and progression, so I am very happy to be here at Watford to achieve this.

“I wanted to discover a new culture, a new competition and a new league. I want to achieve some new challenges.

“My ambitions are first of all to adapt, and then to try to bring my personal touch to a successful team, and to improve the team.”

“I have a big engine, good physical abilities and good technique,” he continued.

“I base my football on my physique and technique, and I will try to bring this to the team.

“I will give everything I have, in every minute of every game, to win the most games possible and to reach the best position we can.”

In the just-concluded 2020-21 campaign, Louza played a crucial role as Antoine Kombouare’s Canaries secured their status as a top-flight club.

For his efforts, he scored seven times in 35 outings for the Stade de la Beaujoire giants.

Born to a Moroccan father and French mother, Louza represented both countries at U20 level, while amassing six appearances for the France U21 side.

Even at this, he is qualified to represent the Atlas Lions at senior level.