Improved PJ City eyeing prolonged run in the Malaysia Cup

Buoyed by a good run towards the end of the Super League season, Devan is hopeful PJ City can make a splash in the Malaysia Cup.

It was another difficult season in the top flight for FC, who having flirted with relegation for large parts of the campaign, eventually rose to the occasion to finish comfortably in the top half of the table.

A finish that was supported by an unbeaten last five matches in the that saw them claim two wins and three draws, in the process picking up nine valuable points that steer them well clear of relegation.

That run saw PJ City scoring 12 goals in five matches with Washington Brandao and R. Kogileswaran leading by example with three goal each as K. Devan found some form of a winning formula.

The experienced head coach now turns his attention towards the and with confidence high in the side, will be aiming to show that PJ City can provide a shock or two in the competition.

"Of course we have a specific target for Malaysia Cup but I don't want to reveal that yet before the draw has been done. Let's see who we get then we can manage our expectations.

"There's no major injury concerns, everyone is either fit or close to being 100% and I'm sure the players will be ready to offer a challenge in the competition," said Devan.

This will be the third straight year that PJ City has qualified for the Malaysia Cup but the first two entries were far from memorable as they exited the competition in the group stages.

With the Control Movement Control Order (CMCO) activated in Klang Valley, Devan and PJ City have quickly shifted their training venue to Negeri Sembilan in order to continue training and maintaining fitness.