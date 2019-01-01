‘Immense’ Willian earns Lampard praise as Brazilian ‘leader’ inspires Chelsea to big win

The South American forward was not among the scorers as the Blues downed Southampton 4-1, but played an important role in a positive performance

Willian may not have found the target as beat 4-1, but has been billed as a “leader” and “immense” by Blues boss Frank Lampard.

After a slow start to the season for those from Stamford Bridge, a new-look side is starting to hit its stride.

A visit to St Mary’s on Saturday delivered the latest example of that, with Lampard’s side running out comfortable winners to move into fifth spot in the Premier League table.

Tammy Abraham was back among the goals, while Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi also got in on the act.

It was Willian, though, who pulled the strings, with Lampard telling BBC Sport when offering his assessment of a positive performance on the south coast: "I didn't think we started that well, even though doing so had been something we'd talked about before. The goal came at the right time and after that I felt pretty comfortable. Getting four away from home - we're scoring - so it's a nice afternoon.

"Tammy's performance was great, his all-round performance and his work off the ball. But I must say I thought Willian was immense - he is an example in what he was doing on and off the ball. He's a leader - not one that shouts - but in how he performs.

"Let's not get carried away, it's a long season and we feel we might have picked up more points than we've actually got. We've not been at our absolute best and we can be a lot better. We shouldn't be sloppy, at 2-0 we should go 3-0. We're scoring goals, great, but can we tighten up? Yes."

Chelsea have now secured four successive wins in all competitions, with domestic and European campaigns starting to gather pace.

They now have an international break to get through, with Lampard hoping to see key men returned to him unscathed from outings with their respective nations.

Article continues below

Among those who will be in action over the course of the next fortnight is Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the 18-year-old winger named in the U21 squad.

He has only recently come back into contention from a serious Achilles injury, with Lampard delighted with the impact being made by another exciting academy graduate.

The Chelsea boss added on the youngster’s first Premier League start of the season: "I liked a lot of the stuff he did, there's competition in those wide areas now. I thought it was a really good performance, really bright stuff, I'm disappointed he didn't get his goal."