'I'm really happy to be back' - Ini Umotong relishes Super Falcons return

The Brighton striker had her first training with the squad on Wednesday much to her delight

Nigeria international Ini Umotong is excited to return to action with the country's senior women side after missing out of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana

The 24-year-old has not featured for the Super Falcons since making a cameo appearance in a 8-0 humiliation against France in April 2018.

Following a fine form for Brighton, scoring twice this season and helping the Seagulls to a three-match unbeaten run in the English's Women Super League, she was recalled to the Super Falcons' fold by Thomas Dennerby.

And after taking part in the first training session with the African champions on Wednesday morning in Wuhua, the forward took out time to share her excitement.

"I'm really excited about it [my return to the national team]," Umotong told Goal.

"I have missed being part of the team in a while, especially during the international breaks.

"I'm really happy to be back. I am looking forward to having a nice time again with my teammates [at the Chinese tournament] and eager to do well.

"This is a Women’s World Cup preparation tournament and I'm hoping to give my best and show how my strengths and qualities can help the team excel."

Nigeria face China in a four-nation event at the Meizhou Olympic Sports Centre, Wuhua on Thursday and Umotong is eager to help her side to a winning start in the Asian nation.