'I'm really f****** proud of you, Alex Morgan' - Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner praises USWNT star's tea-sipping homage

The star American forward revealed her controversial celebration was inspired by the English actress, who hit out at the "haters"

Count Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner among those not offended by Alex Morgan's tea-sipping celebration against , instead coming to the forward's defence by calling out 'haters'.

United States captain Morgan's reaction to her Women's World Cup semi-final winner against the Lionesses on Tuesday sparked outrage, with England international Lianne Sanderson among those critical.

Some saw it as a shot against the English, where the hot beverage has links to American independence after colonists dumped a shipment in the sea in an event known as the Boston Tea Party.

Morgan launched a staunch defence of the celebration on Friday , saying it was not a jibe at England but rather a homage to Turner - who played Sansa Stark in the hit television series Game of Thrones and is known to sign off social media videos by drinking tea.

Striker Morgan also accused her critics of "double standards" when "you see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks", with Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Simeone having both received fines, but comparatively less attention, for crotch-grabbing celebrations in last season's .

And Turner, born in Northampton, England, has supported Morgan in an Instagram story she posted while on honeymoon.

"I feel like this deserves a mention," she said. "Unfortunately the UK [England] Women's football team lost at the World Cup, and of course I'm incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honoured that we lost to such an incredible team - the US Women's football team.

#AlexMorgan said her celebration was inspired by Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, who said on Instagram: “All those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, millennials, drinking kombucha, and I’m really f****** proud of you.” #USA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/1af85uvbmJ — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) July 5, 2019

"Alex Morgan, all those haters that are saying that this was disrespectful, I'm honoured that you thought of me and all those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, millennials, drinking kombucha, and I'm really f****** proud of you, Alex Morgan.

"Congratulations on your win - and that's the motherf****** tea."

Morgan posted Turner's video to her own Instagram account with the message "ILYSM! [I love you so much]. PS - CONGRATS!!"