'I'm nowhere near my potential' - Man Utd winger James promises big improvements after 'hectic' season

The Wales international is not always a regular in the Red Devils side but remains optimistic about his future at Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Daniel James insists there is more to come from him next term after spending the 2020-21 season in and out of the Red Devils side.

James made 26 appearances in all competitions during the season, a considerable drop on the 46 games he played during the previous campaign.

However, despite not always being involved in the first team, James says he has improved as a player over the past 12 months and believes he is ready to make a greater impact in 2021-22.

What did James say?

Reflecting on the progress made during his second season as a Manchester United player, James told the club’s website: “I think I'm developing every single game. I'm learning.

“I reflect on every game and every season I've played, whether I've played zero minutes, whether I play all the games, I think I'm always learning. For me, I'm nowhere near my potential and I just want to keep improving.”

Though he was not always a regular in the side James still scored five goals, including in the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir and the Europa League away at Real Sociedad.

The Sociedad game in March was one of a run of eight starts in nine games for the winger, having started just once since the turn of the year prior to then.

He admits that extended spell in the side was his favourite part of the season, with his strike against Sociedad a standout moment.

“When we played Istanbul, I came off the bench and scored. I set myself a few little targets, to score as many goals as I can really,” he said.

“I scored one against Newcastle but I think the Sociedad game I enjoyed away from home.

“[I was] involved in a couple of goals there and got on the scoresheet myself as well, so probably that one [was my favourite].”

‘Football not the same without fans’

The 2020-21 season was largely played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, an eerie backdrop compared to the usually raucous stadiums found across the country in the Premier League.

James says the players slowly got used to the empty stands but admits football is not the same without the fans, with their potential return for the next campaign only adding to the anticipation for the new season.

“It's been different. It's been hectic. We know the fans are behind us from home, but it's just not the same,” he said.

“It's kind of become normal now without fans but I think you watch games back where we've played games and you can hear the cheering and you kind of forget a little bit. You remember it well in your head but you just want to hear that roar when you're running with the ball.

“It'll be something that will be great to have back. I think they're missing it just as much as we are. I hope soon we'll get it back when everything's safe.”

