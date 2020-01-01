'I'm getting used to a new reality' - Torres reflects on one year of retirement and celebrates 'beloved' Liverpool's Premier League title
Fernando Torres took to Instagram to reflect on his one-year anniversary of retirement while revealing his pride that his "beloved" Liverpool were finally able to win the Premier League title.
Torres retired from football one year ago, wrapping up his career with a stint in Japan with Sagan Tosu.
The former striker spent just under four years at Anfield during the prime of his career, having joined from boyhood club Atletico Madrid in 2007.
Torres went on to score 81 goals in 142 appearances for Liverpool, emerging as one of the world's best strikers while helping Spain to victory at the 2010 World Cup.
However, he made the decision to depart in January 2011, leaving the Reds for rivals Chelsea.
Despite that move harming his relationship with Liverpool fans at the time, the striker has mended that rift in recent years as he has returned to Anfield while supporting the club from afar.
And, on Sunday, the striker revealed that he's set to become a coach while reflecting on what has been a wild year both on and off the field.
🇬🇧 Today is one year since I retired from football. I confess that when I was active I did not realize how quickly time goes ... Im getting use to a new reality. I have assumed that I am no longer a football player, while at the same time I am about to become a coach. In addition, we have celebrated that my beloved @liverpoolfc have won a @premierleague after 30 years and unfortunately football is played without supporters in the stands ,the element that makes this sport so special. In the middle of it all, we are experiencing a pandemic that leaves thousands of families broken. For this reason, the only thing I ask of you is that you be responsible and stay safe and healthy . My best wishes for everybody 🇪🇸 Hoy se cumple un año desde mi retirada del Fútbol. Confieso que cuando estaba en activo no me daba cuenta de lo rápido que pasa el tiempo... En todo este tramo me he acostumbrado a una nueva realidad. He aceptado que ya soy no soy jugador en activo, a la vez que estoy a punto de convertirme en entrenador. Además, hemos celebrado que mi querido @liverpoolfc ha ganado la @premierleague 30 años después, y lamentablemente el fútbol se juega sin público, el elemento que hace que este deporte sea tan especial. En medio de todo, vivimos una pandemia que deja miles de familias rotas. Por eso, lo único que os pido es que seáis responsables y os mantengáis sanos y salvos. Mis mejores deseos para todos.
Torres never lifted a trophy during his time as a Red, getting close to the Premier League crown in 2008-09 under Rafa Benitez.
He did win the 2011-12 Champions League as a member of Chelsea, also claiming an FA Cup and a Europa League title during his stay at Stamford Bridge.
Internationally, Torres was a part of Spain's golden generation of stars that won two Euros and a World Cup over a four-year period from 2008-12.