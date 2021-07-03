'I'll have to wait for No. 8 another year' - Fernandes happy as 'inspiration' Mata signs new Man Utd deal

The Portuguese midfielder joked about a shirt change while expressing his admiration for his team-mate

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes joked that he'll now have to wait at least one more year to take the No. 8 shirt off Juan Mata's hands after the Spanish midfielder signed a new one-year deal to remain at Old Trafford.

The club confirmed that Mata would return on Friday, with the midfielder signing on to stay after seeing his contract with the club expire last month.

Fernandes, who wore the No. 8 at Sporting CP before claiming the No. 18 at Old Trafford, says he'll now have to wait a year to retake his old number from a player he calls "an inspiration".

What was said?

"I guess I’ll have to wait for the number 8 another year," Fernandes tweeted. "Congrats brother!! Well deserved! An example and an inspiration on and off the pitch."

I guess I’ll have to wait for the number 8 another year... 😒😂



Congrats brother!! Well deserved! An example and an inspiration on and off the pitch 🤩 @juanmata8 https://t.co/kziTxCVMIu — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) July 2, 2021

Mata's time at Old Trafford

The 33-year-old World Cup winner made the move to Manchester United in 2014, joining from Chelsea after spending three seasons in London.

Mata has won four trophies during his time with the club: a Europa League title, an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup and a Community Shield.

Article continues below

In total, Mata has played 273 games for the club, scoring 51 times in all competitions.

His role in recent years has been reduced, however, with the Spaniard making just 18 appearances last season.

Further reading