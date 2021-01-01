African All Stars

Iheanacho: Oliseh leads praise for Manchester United slayer

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester vs Sheffield United Premier League 2020-21
The Nigeria international has been hailed for his man-of-the-match performance against the Red Devils at King Power Stadium

Sunday Oliseh and fans have praised the performances of Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final game.

The 24-year-old had a telling impact in the encounter to help his side stun the Red Devils 3-1 and advanced into the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Nigeria international made his 15th start of the season against United and found the back of the net twice, setting up another goal at the King Power Stadium.

The forward is now one of only two players - along with Sergio Aguero - to score 20 or more goals in England's club competitions over the last six years.

Iheanacho has bagged 12 goals in total and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, amid other dazzling displays.

Former Nigeria midfielder and coach Oliseh could not hide his feelings for Iheanacho and took to social media to laud the terrific performances of the attacker and also praised his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi, who has also been in fine form for the Foxes this campaign.

Other fans have also reacted to the five-star displays from the striker in his recent games for Leicester City this campaign.

 

