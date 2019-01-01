Iheanacho axed from Leicester squad again for Manchester United trip

The Nigeria international’s purgatory continues as he remains on the outside of Brendan Rodgers’ plans

Kelechi Iheanacho’s situation at appears to be deteriorating after the striker was omitted from Brendan Rodgers’ squad to face on Saturday.

Despite being recalled to Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles squad for the friendly against earlier in the week, Iheanacho continues to remain outside Rodgers’ plans after being cut from the 18-man squad.

The Northern Irish coach has again opted for Jamie Vardy to lead the line for the trip to Old Trafford, with Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton and Ayoze Perez among his attacking options on the bench.

Kelechi Iheanacho cut again from Brendan Rodgers' @LCFC squad for the clash with Manchester United.



Time for a move, surely...anywhere will do at this rate! pic.twitter.com/fgf7ONNzp7 — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) September 14, 2019

Iheanacho’s exile from the squad continues after he was cut from the Foxes’ team for their Premier League meeting with on August 24. He was also overlooked for the league meeting with Bournemouth and the League Cup victory at .

The striker is yet to play a single minute for the East Midlanders this season, as speculation about his future continues to persist.

The hitman scored once in 30 league outings last term, down from three in 21 during his maiden campaign at the King Power Stadium.

He now hasn't featured in a competitive game for the Foxes since a 1-0 defeat by on May 6, although compatriot Wilfred Ndidi does start for the Foxes against the Red Devils.