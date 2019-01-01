Zonjic spurred on by 2018's nightmare ending

Making a crucial mistake in a cup final is not something that is easy to forget, as Igor Zonjic admit still haunted by Malaysia Cup error.

The 2018 Malaysia Cup final was well into the final minute of added time in extra time with Terengganu FC holding the lead and looking like they will be getting their hands on the famous trophy. But an interference by Zonjic at the end , inadvertently pushed the ball into his own net to send the match into penalty shoot-out.

To make the experience even more galling for Zonjic, his spot kick in the shoot-out did not end up in the back of the net as his team went on to lose to Perak in the final. Three months on, the 27-year-old centre back is still reeling from his performance on that night.

However instead of wallowing in the past, Zonjic is making it his mission to make amends and bring Terengganu back into another cup final in the upcoming 2019 Malaysian football season. Trusted by Irfan Bakti to remain in the squad for another season, Zonjic also went on to praise the camaraderie within the team.

"Of course I still think about it. I cannot forget that moment. After the final, I think three days I didn't sleep, it was very hard for me. But even though the result was what it was, I was still happy because first time Terengganu in the final after a long time and I hope this year we can repeat the final, whether it's the FA Cup or Malaysia Cup."

"I like Terengganu, I like this team. The chemistry of the team is very important and that's what we have here," said Zonjic in a video published by Malaysian Football League.

The Montenegrin came into the team last season when he replaced a popular figure in Vincent Bikana. The Cameroon Bikana had spent four seasons with Terengganu before seeing his place being taken by the arrival of Zonjic from Serbian football.

This close season has seen Zonjic lost one of his defensive partners in Latiff Suhaimi moving to Selangor and the centre back will have to build on new partnerships effectively as Terengganu look to improve on last season's 5th place finish in the Super League.

Terengganu will start their season with a home outing against PKNS FC at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium on February 1 2019.

